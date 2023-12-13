Search

This African country just dropped visa requirements for everyone: Details inside

Web Desk
02:40 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
NAIROBI - Kenya has announced a major shift in its visa policy, declaring that visitors from any part of the world will no longer be asked to obtain a visa to enter the country.

The relaxation would be starting from January 2024 and President William Ruto unveiled this pivotal decision as a move aimed at enhancing tourism and promoting international connectivity. 

This initiative is aligned with the government's efforts to simplify the entry process by introducing a new digital platform which the president believes will facilitate the issuance of electronic travel authorization, and eliminate the cumbersome visa application process.

Speaking at an event commemorating Kenya's 60 years of Independence from Britain, the president confirmed lifting visa requirements for everyone, a step aligning with Ruto's advocacy for visa-free travel within the African continent.

The president had previously outlined his plans for visa exemptions and had declared that citizens of African countries would be able to visit Kenya without a visa by the end of the ongoing year. 

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!," he had said. 

Known for its vibrant culture, Kenya relies on tourism as a key driver of its economy and the latest decision to waive visa requirements aims to attract more international visitors.

This sentiment stresses the country's commitment to fostering an open and inclusive environment for global travelers, marking a significant milestone in Kenya's efforts to position itself as a top destination for tourism and cultural exchange.

Kenya, situated in East Africa, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, wildlife, and rich cultural heritage. With a population of over 50 million people, it is a nation steeped in history and natural beauty. Its most famous attraction is the Maasai Mara National Reserve, hosting the spectacular wildebeest migration.

The country also boasts stunning national parks like Amboseli, Tsavo, and Mount Kenya, offering breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife. Kenya's coastal region along the Indian Ocean is adorned with pristine beaches and ancient Swahili settlements like Lamu, adding to the country's allure as a premier tourist destination.

