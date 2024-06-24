Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced that foreign nationals can no longer apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the Canada–United States border.

The practice known as 'Flagpoling' occurs when temporary residents of Canada bypass the normal wait times involved in applying for a work or study permit online by leaving the country and then immediately re-entering to receive same-day immigration services.

The practice has now been abolished as the government claims that it consumes resources, urging the applicants to apply in Canada rather than Flagpole.

In an official press release issued on Friday, it was highlighted that the practice takes officers away from enforcement activities, causing delays for travelers and slowing down the movement of goods.

As far as the statistics are concerned, from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, PGWP (Post Graduate Work Permit) applicants represented about one-fifth of the foreign nationals who attempted to flagpole.

As the government has abolished the practice, it has vowed to improve processing times, claiming that they were moving toward a more integrated, modernized and centralized working environment to help speed up application processing globally

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, commented on the development that while the government continues to support and recognize the contributions of international graduates to Canada’s labour market, ‘flagpoling’ is unnecessary.

'The time and effort required to process applications from ‘flagpolers’ takes officers on both sides of the border away from their crucial role in protecting the safety, security and prosperity of Canadians and Americans. This measure will help prevent this practice, while maintaining the integrity of our immigration system,' said the minister.

It is to be highlighted that to address the concerns of the applicants, the government has announced that it has authorized workers to start working for a new employer right away, rather than waiting to have their new work permit application processed before changing jobs.