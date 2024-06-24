Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced that foreign nationals can no longer apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the Canada–United States border.
The practice known as 'Flagpoling' occurs when temporary residents of Canada bypass the normal wait times involved in applying for a work or study permit online by leaving the country and then immediately re-entering to receive same-day immigration services.
The practice has now been abolished as the government claims that it consumes resources, urging the applicants to apply in Canada rather than Flagpole.
In an official press release issued on Friday, it was highlighted that the practice takes officers away from enforcement activities, causing delays for travelers and slowing down the movement of goods.
As far as the statistics are concerned, from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, PGWP (Post Graduate Work Permit) applicants represented about one-fifth of the foreign nationals who attempted to flagpole.
As the government has abolished the practice, it has vowed to improve processing times, claiming that they were moving toward a more integrated, modernized and centralized working environment to help speed up application processing globally
Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, commented on the development that while the government continues to support and recognize the contributions of international graduates to Canada’s labour market, ‘flagpoling’ is unnecessary.
'The time and effort required to process applications from ‘flagpolers’ takes officers on both sides of the border away from their crucial role in protecting the safety, security and prosperity of Canadians and Americans. This measure will help prevent this practice, while maintaining the integrity of our immigration system,' said the minister.
It is to be highlighted that to address the concerns of the applicants, the government has announced that it has authorized workers to start working for a new employer right away, rather than waiting to have their new work permit application processed before changing jobs.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
