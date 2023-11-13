Chinese airline accidentally sold tickets for as low as $1.3: Here's what happened next

BEIJING - In a rare show of professionalism, a Chinese carrier has announced that the tickets sold at extremely cheap prices would be accepted.

The matter relates to the purchase of airline tickets for as low as s$1.3 on Wednesday, a discount caused by a glitch and not actually offered by the airline named China Southern Airlines.

The social media was abuzz with the news that many flights to and from Chengdu were available for $1.37-$4.12 on China Southern’s app.

Another ticket tthat went viral also showed a ticket from Chengdu to Beijing for only $1.37 compared to the normal minimum price of about $55 to $69.

Some other screenshots indicated that the unbelievably reasonable tickets were offered for about two hours on the carrier’s app as well as across several ticket-booking platforms, prompting many to book the tickets though buyers were required to some additional cost for airport fees and fuel surcharges.

When it was confirmed that a glitch caused the havoc for the airline and the carrier had not offered such disciunts, concerns were raised as to whether the tickets still remain valid or not.

The confusion has now been calrified by the carrier that the tickets would be valid even if a glitch was the primary cause for such a 'professional charity'.

“Passengers can use them as normal,” Guangzhou-based China Southern said, considering that the tickets were already paid for and issued; the airline has also asked the travelers to check its promotions this weekend.