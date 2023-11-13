Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in North Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange for fire with terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the fire exchange took place on night between 12 and 13 November 2023.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location resultantly one terrorist was killed.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Abdullah (age: 25 yrs, resident of: Mardan) Sepoy Muhammad Sohail (age. 19 yrs, resident of: Tharparkar), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” read the statement.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.