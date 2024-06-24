Search

16-year-old girl commits suicide over messaging app ban

05:07 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
suicide in india

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Dombivli, where a 16-year-old girl took her own life by hanging herself from the roof of her room. This unfortunate turn of events occurred after her father forbade her from downloading a messaging application on her mobile phone.

According to local authorities, the girl's father had instructed her not to download the Snapchat application, a decision that left her deeply distressed. Despite his directive, the girl had already managed to install the application on her device.

"The incident occurred late Friday night in the Nilje area," explained an officer from the Manpada Police Station. "Her father's instruction to delete the application seemed to have deeply affected her."

Tragically, the girl's family discovered her lifeless body the following morning, having taken her own life by hanging herself from the roof of her bedroom.

Upon receiving the distressing news, police promptly intervened, sending her body for post-mortem examination while initiating a case of accidental death.

This devastating incident highlights the complexities and challenges faced in parent-child relationships, particularly concerning the influence of digital technology on young lives.

