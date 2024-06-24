16-year-old girl commits suicide over messaging app ban

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Dombivli, where a 16-year-old girl took her own life by hanging herself from the roof of her room. This unfortunate turn of events occurred after her father forbade her from downloading a messaging application on her mobile phone.
According to local authorities, the girl's father had instructed her not to download the Snapchat application, a decision that left her deeply distressed. Despite his directive, the girl had already managed to install the application on her device.
"The incident occurred late Friday night in the Nilje area," explained an officer from the Manpada Police Station. "Her father's instruction to delete the application seemed to have deeply affected her."
Tragically, the girl's family discovered her lifeless body the following morning, having taken her own life by hanging herself from the roof of her bedroom.
Upon receiving the distressing news, police promptly intervened, sending her body for post-mortem examination while initiating a case of accidental death.
This devastating incident highlights the complexities and challenges faced in parent-child relationships, particularly concerning the influence of digital technology on young lives.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.