UAE introduces revised visa fees for Pakistani travelers

In a move aimed at streamlining entry processes for tourists and visitors, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced revised visit visa fees for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately from June 2024.
Under the updated fee structure, Pakistani citizens applying for a 30-day tourist visa will now be required to pay AED 200, while those opting for a 60-day visa will incur a fee of AED 300. These fees are subject to an additional 5% value-added tax (VAT), in line with the UAE's taxation policies.
Moreover, applicants who are already within the UAE and wish to obtain or extend their visa will face supplementary charges. These include Knowledge and Innovation Dirham fees amounting to AED 20, alongside an in-country processing fee of AED 500.
To streamline the application process, interested individuals must submit a personal photo, a copy of their passport, their national identity card (for specified nationalities), valid UAE medical insurance, and proof of onward or return travel. Applications can be conveniently processed through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website or its smart application.
The UAE's decision to update its visa fee structure underscores its commitment to enhancing transparency and accessibility within its tourism sector. By simplifying visa procedures and ensuring clarity in fee structures, the UAE aims to maintain its status as a premier travel destination in the Gulf region.
Travelers are advised to consult the official GDRFA website or local UAE-based travel agencies for the most up-to-date information on visa requirements and application procedures.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
