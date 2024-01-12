US announces online fee payment facility for passports: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The US embassy has announced that an online fee payment facility will be introduced for US citizens in Pakistan.

As per an official press release issued on Wednesday, U.S. citizens in Pakistan would be able to pay fees for passports online for the following requests:

· Your first U.S. Passport, or

· A child under 16, or

· If the previous U.S. passport was issued when the applicant was under age 16, or

· If the previous U.S. passport was lost, stolen or damaged, or

· If the previous U.S. passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

The statement posted on the website of the embassy states that when the system is in place, the DS-11 Passport application page can be accessed.

The embassy has announced that the online payment system is expected to be operational from January 17, 2024.

'We will send out another announcement when this online payment option becomes available. Until then, please visit Passport Services – U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan for up-to-date passport eligibility and application guidance,' the statement read.

The embassy has also confirmed that if the applicant is qualified to apply using the DS-82 (Adult Renewal) option, they may continue to utilize the 'pay.gov' payment option already provided.