Inside Aiman and Minal's brother's Nikkah ceremony

On the heart-warming occasion of unity and love, Aiman and Minal Khan's brother, Maaz Khan, tied the knot with Saba Rehman.

The favourite twins of Pakistani entertainment industry, Aiman and Minal, were overjoyed to watch their brother start a new chapter in his life. By profession, Maaz takes on the role of managing head at the actresses' clothing brand, Aiman and Minal Closet. Apart from this, Maaz is also a social media influencer.

Maaz and Saba, both of whom are social media figures, recently got engaged and kept their fans updated with the wedding shenanigans.

On their Nikkah ceremony, the couple decided to ditch a night function and celebrated their union in a charming outdoor family gathering. Both the bride and groom exuded elegance in their stunning outfits. For her big day, Rehman donnee an oh-so-gorgeous desi attire with heavy embroidery from Aiman Minal Closet. The couple chose a pastel wedding instead of a traditional red or gold themed.

Pictures and videos from the luxurious event have been circulating on the internet.