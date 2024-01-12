“My guiding light,” Ali Zafar pays tribute to mother in latest Instagram post

Pakistani singer, songwriter, and actor, Ali Zafar paid a heartwarming tribute to his mother, Kanwal Ameen, in a latest Instagram post.

The acclaimed singer, Zafar, has proven once again that he is a true gentleman. From sharing PDA moments with his darling wife, Ayesha Fazli, to paying homage to his mother, the Sajania singer is a proper family man. But the 43-year-old singer's charm and wit isn't limited behind the camera! Zafar enjoys an illustrious career in music and acting both in Bollywood and Lollywood and carved a niche for himself with his commendable performances in films and lending his soulful voice for upbeat songs.

Smitten with his infectious smile and swooned by his soothing voice, the Meray Brother Ki Dulhan star enjoys millions of diehard fans across border and at home. Amassing a whopping 5.8 million followers on Instagram alone, the Teefa In Trouble star is the 'gram's favourite star.

In a recent post dedicated to his mother, herself an accomplished woman, Zafar wrote a short poem of eight verses and called his mother his “guiding light.”

Zafar wrote, ”You held me tight

In my sleepless nights

And in a storm

You kept me warm

Your selfless care

Of which I am aware

My guiding light

To everything right.”

Ameen is a Pakistani professor in information management. She has served as chairperson (2009-2018) of the Department of Information Management (University of the Punjab), formerly the Department of Library and Information Science, and as director, directorate of external linkages. On 31 May 2019, Ameen was appointed to a four-year term as vice-chancellor of the University of Home Economics.

On the acting front, Zafar was recently seen in Dear Zindagi and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. On the singing front, Zafar's discography saw the addition of recent singles including Us Rah Par, Hum Mustafavi Hain, Mein Ura, Bahadur, Maza Aya, Ho Tum, O Mere Dil Ke Chain and more.