“My guiding light,” Ali Zafar pays tribute to mother in latest Instagram post

Pakistani singer, songwriter, and actor, Ali Zafar paid a heartwarming tribute to his mother, Kanwal Ameen, in a latest Instagram post.
The acclaimed singer, Zafar, has proven once again that he is a true gentleman. From sharing PDA moments with his darling wife, Ayesha Fazli, to paying homage to his mother, the Sajania singer is a proper family man. But the 43-year-old singer's charm and wit isn't limited behind the camera! Zafar enjoys an illustrious career in music and acting both in Bollywood and Lollywood and carved a niche for himself with his commendable performances in films and lending his soulful voice for upbeat songs.
Smitten with his infectious smile and swooned by his soothing voice, the Meray Brother Ki Dulhan star enjoys millions of diehard fans across border and at home. Amassing a whopping 5.8 million followers on Instagram alone, the Teefa In Trouble star is the 'gram's favourite star.
In a recent post dedicated to his mother, herself an accomplished woman, Zafar wrote a short poem of eight verses and called his mother his “guiding light.”
Zafar wrote, ”You held me tight
In my sleepless nights
And in a storm
You kept me warm
Your selfless care
Of which I am aware
My guiding light
To everything right.”
Ameen is a Pakistani professor in information management. She has served as chairperson (2009-2018) of the Department of Information Management (University of the Punjab), formerly the Department of Library and Information Science, and as director, directorate of external linkages. On 31 May 2019, Ameen was appointed to a four-year term as vice-chancellor of the University of Home Economics.
On the acting front, Zafar was recently seen in Dear Zindagi and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. On the singing front, Zafar's discography saw the addition of recent singles including Us Rah Par, Hum Mustafavi Hain, Mein Ura, Bahadur, Maza Aya, Ho Tum, O Mere Dil Ke Chain and more.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.