Search

Business

BOP offers Interest-Free Green Loans: 10,000 eBikes for students,10,000 E-rickshaws in Punjab

Web Desk
04:59 PM | 12 Jan, 2024
BOP offers Interest-Free Green Loans: 10,000 eBikes for students,10,000 E-rickshaws in Punjab

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab Transport Department held a launch ceremony on Thursday to introduce exciting initiatives to revolutionise the Transportation Sector. The event at Faletti’s Hotel showcased GoPb's commitment to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation.

This initiative featured the launch of an interest-free scheme in partnership with The Bank of Punjab (BOP), aimed at providing 10,000 e-bikes to university students across Punjab. Besides, GoPb also initiated the registration of retrofitted three-wheelers and issued an inaugural license for rickshaws. These are significant milestones in the transition towards sustainable transportation in Punjab.

This event was graced by Mr Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Minister of Punjab, who in no unequivocal terms expressed his Government's dedication to promoting e-Mobility for environmental benefits. Mr. Zafar Masud, President/CEO of BOP, senior officials from the Bank, high-level government representatives, and delegates from various electronic vehicle manufacturers were also present at the occasion.

Mr Naqvi stated that Lahore is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and the time has come when we all need to play our due part. He felt proud that BOP had taken the lead role in this initiative and was delighted to launch 1st interest-free e-bikes Scheme for students and the interest-free financing of 10,000 rickshaws in Punjab. He announced that from now on, GoPb should only purchase e-bikes. The Honorable Chief Minister also added that 2,000 e-bikes for Government Servants, 2,000 e-bikes for Working Women and 2,000 e-scooters for disabled persons should be provided through an interest-free program soon. 

Mr. Zafar Masud, while speaking at the occasion, emphasized the core advantages this program shall have on promoting Economic Activity, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment, Green Financing, Financial Inclusion and Wider Demographic accessibility for the people of Punjab. He expressed his gratitude to the CM Punjab and underscored the significance of this partnership, which contributes to preserving the environment.

Mr Masud also said that integrating environmental considerations into the banking system would assist BOP in directing international financing from multilateral. He mentioned an opportunity where an agreement with a foreign agency is being finalized to the tune of € 50 M to help support green-financing projects through BOP.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

12:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Yamaha increases bikes prices by up to Rs14,000; Check new rates here

12:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Punjab announces big relief in Learner Driving License Fee amid ...

10:31 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

PSX welcomes 2024 with positive sentiment, crosses 64,000 mark

12:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Punjab decides to charge driving license fees on annual basis

10:12 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange makes comeback as KSE 100 crosses 62,000 mark

01:14 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Punjab allows citizens to renew learner permits from their home

Business

01:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Suzuki GS150 price in Pakistan Jan 2024

11:27 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US ...

02:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

IMF reviews Pakistan loan's tranche in today's Executive Board ...

04:53 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

PSX turns bullish, gains more than 600 points

Advertisement

Latest

04:59 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

BOP offers Interest-Free Green Loans: 10,000 eBikes for students,10,000 E-rickshaws in Punjab

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2024

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 730.64 738.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.38
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 12 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: