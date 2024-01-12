BOP offers Interest-Free Green Loans: 10,000 eBikes for students,10,000 E-rickshaws in Punjab

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab Transport Department held a launch ceremony on Thursday to introduce exciting initiatives to revolutionise the Transportation Sector. The event at Faletti’s Hotel showcased GoPb's commitment to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation.

This initiative featured the launch of an interest-free scheme in partnership with The Bank of Punjab (BOP), aimed at providing 10,000 e-bikes to university students across Punjab. Besides, GoPb also initiated the registration of retrofitted three-wheelers and issued an inaugural license for rickshaws. These are significant milestones in the transition towards sustainable transportation in Punjab.

This event was graced by Mr Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Minister of Punjab, who in no unequivocal terms expressed his Government's dedication to promoting e-Mobility for environmental benefits. Mr. Zafar Masud, President/CEO of BOP, senior officials from the Bank, high-level government representatives, and delegates from various electronic vehicle manufacturers were also present at the occasion.

Mr Naqvi stated that Lahore is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and the time has come when we all need to play our due part. He felt proud that BOP had taken the lead role in this initiative and was delighted to launch 1st interest-free e-bikes Scheme for students and the interest-free financing of 10,000 rickshaws in Punjab. He announced that from now on, GoPb should only purchase e-bikes. The Honorable Chief Minister also added that 2,000 e-bikes for Government Servants, 2,000 e-bikes for Working Women and 2,000 e-scooters for disabled persons should be provided through an interest-free program soon.

Mr. Zafar Masud, while speaking at the occasion, emphasized the core advantages this program shall have on promoting Economic Activity, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment, Green Financing, Financial Inclusion and Wider Demographic accessibility for the people of Punjab. He expressed his gratitude to the CM Punjab and underscored the significance of this partnership, which contributes to preserving the environment.

Mr Masud also said that integrating environmental considerations into the banking system would assist BOP in directing international financing from multilateral. He mentioned an opportunity where an agreement with a foreign agency is being finalized to the tune of € 50 M to help support green-financing projects through BOP.