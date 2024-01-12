BOP offers Interest-Free Green Loans: 10,000 eBikes for students,10,000 E-rickshaws in Punjab

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab Transport Department held a launch ceremony on Thursday to introduce exciting initiatives to revolutionise the Transportation Sector. The event at Faletti’s Hotel showcased GoPb's commitment to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation.
This initiative featured the launch of an interest-free scheme in partnership with The Bank of Punjab (BOP), aimed at providing 10,000 e-bikes to university students across Punjab. Besides, GoPb also initiated the registration of retrofitted three-wheelers and issued an inaugural license for rickshaws. These are significant milestones in the transition towards sustainable transportation in Punjab.
This event was graced by Mr Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Minister of Punjab, who in no unequivocal terms expressed his Government's dedication to promoting e-Mobility for environmental benefits. Mr. Zafar Masud, President/CEO of BOP, senior officials from the Bank, high-level government representatives, and delegates from various electronic vehicle manufacturers were also present at the occasion.
Mr Naqvi stated that Lahore is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and the time has come when we all need to play our due part. He felt proud that BOP had taken the lead role in this initiative and was delighted to launch 1st interest-free e-bikes Scheme for students and the interest-free financing of 10,000 rickshaws in Punjab. He announced that from now on, GoPb should only purchase e-bikes. The Honorable Chief Minister also added that 2,000 e-bikes for Government Servants, 2,000 e-bikes for Working Women and 2,000 e-scooters for disabled persons should be provided through an interest-free program soon.
Mr. Zafar Masud, while speaking at the occasion, emphasized the core advantages this program shall have on promoting Economic Activity, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment, Green Financing, Financial Inclusion and Wider Demographic accessibility for the people of Punjab. He expressed his gratitude to the CM Punjab and underscored the significance of this partnership, which contributes to preserving the environment.
Mr Masud also said that integrating environmental considerations into the banking system would assist BOP in directing international financing from multilateral. He mentioned an opportunity where an agreement with a foreign agency is being finalized to the tune of € 50 M to help support green-financing projects through BOP.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.