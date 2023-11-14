  

Netizens are shipping Babar Azam and Hania Aamir after fan edit goes viral

Maheen Khawaja
04:58 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Netizens are shipping Babar Azam and Hania Aamir after fan edit goes viral
In a surprising twist of events, fans have sparked a social media sensation by fervently shipping the acclaimed cricketer and captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, Babar Azam, with the actor and model Hania Aamir. The speculation gained momentum when a fan-created edit surfaced on the social media platform X, quickly going viral.

The edit features Hania playfully dubbing Babar as 'cuter than her' on a TV show and includes a snippet of the cricketer expressing his desire to collaborate on a film with the Sang-e-Mah actor. Accompanied by a collage of their pictures, this edit has triggered a wave of online enthusiasm, with fans flooding various platforms with hashtags, fan art, and animated discussions about the potential pairing. This phenomenon adds to the burgeoning trend of virtual matchmaking within the entertainment realm.

Despite the absence of any official statements from either Babar or Hania addressing these rumours, users on platform X have exhibited mixed reactions.

In a previous instance, the Mere Humsafar actor had expressed her admiration for the renowned batsman. During her appearance as the featured guest on the PSL special show "The Fourth Umpire" in March 2023, Hania displayed her sporting spirit in a candid conversation with host Fahad Mustafa.

The show's bowling segment tasked the Ishqiya star with choosing the cutest cricketer among Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah, and Babar, to which she selected the national cricket team's skipper. On the flip side, when asked by a TV host about his choice for a film collaboration with a female actor, the batsman picked Hania over Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

Badshah finally meets longtime 'crush' Hania Aamir in Dubai, picture goes viral

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

