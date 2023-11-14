Netizens are shipping Babar Azam and Hania Aamir after fan edit goes viral

In a surprising twist of events, fans have sparked a social media sensation by fervently shipping the acclaimed cricketer and captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, Babar Azam, with the actor and model Hania Aamir. The speculation gained momentum when a fan-created edit surfaced on the social media platform X, quickly going viral.
The edit features Hania playfully dubbing Babar as 'cuter than her' on a TV show and includes a snippet of the cricketer expressing his desire to collaborate on a film with the Sang-e-Mah actor. Accompanied by a collage of their pictures, this edit has triggered a wave of online enthusiasm, with fans flooding various platforms with hashtags, fan art, and animated discussions about the potential pairing. This phenomenon adds to the burgeoning trend of virtual matchmaking within the entertainment realm.
my fav ship ☹️💗 pic.twitter.com/hfZqFxtxpd— Shayan 🇵🇰 (@StarBoyEditx) November 11, 2023
Despite the absence of any official statements from either Babar or Hania addressing these rumours, users on platform X have exhibited mixed reactions.
found another video of them, this really is my next ship 💗 https://t.co/lThoOXkvJ6 pic.twitter.com/ydwXzEhbLR— . 🇵🇸 (@Babarholic_) November 12, 2023
Ummmm- they do look cute together👀 kskskskskskksks😭😍— Mariam🇵🇸 (@kiddanferrr) November 11, 2023
WHY AM I SO OBSESSED WITH THIS— Hania Fatima (@HaniaFa17345355) November 12, 2023
THEY LOOK SO CUTE 🥰😭
In a previous instance, the Mere Humsafar actor had expressed her admiration for the renowned batsman. During her appearance as the featured guest on the PSL special show "The Fourth Umpire" in March 2023, Hania displayed her sporting spirit in a candid conversation with host Fahad Mustafa.
The show's bowling segment tasked the Ishqiya star with choosing the cutest cricketer among Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah, and Babar, to which she selected the national cricket team's skipper. On the flip side, when asked by a TV host about his choice for a film collaboration with a female actor, the batsman picked Hania over Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.