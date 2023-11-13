Badshah finally meets longtime 'crush' Hania Aamir in Dubai, picture goes viral

Renowned Indian rapper and singer Badshah has not only left an indelible mark on the music industry with his exceptional rapping skills but has also established a robust presence on social media platforms. It was through these online channels that he connected with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The two celebrities have, on multiple occasions, publicly praised each other and engaged in playful banter on social media. Now, their virtual camaraderie has transcended into the real world, as evidenced by a viral picture of the duo together.

Shared by a fan, the selfie captures Badshah and Hania Aamir at the Mall of Emirates in Dubai.

Many even speculated that the picture was edited but it was later found the picture was real. Here's what fans had to say:

Although neither celebrity took to their official Instagram handles to post pictures, Hania chose to share another photo dump from her trip to the UK.

Previously, Badshah openly expressed his admiration for Aamir, referring to her as his 'crush,' and said that she uplifts his mood too. They have also engaged in friendly banter in the comments sections.