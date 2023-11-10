Hania Aamir joins Ali Rehman in a Punjabi dance fiesta

Showbiz sensation Hania Aamir has once again captured the limelight alongside creating a buzz with their spirited dance performance to a Punjabi song.

Known for her charismatic presence and playful antics, Aamir, who often dazzles on social media with King Khan's poses and playful style, has once more left her fans in awe with her lively performance. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared delightful pictures and videos from her foreign trip, showcasing moments of joy and camaraderie with her friends.

The Dilruba actress, in these candid posts, is seen strolling through the streets, singing, and dancing with exuberance at various locations, reminiscing about cherished moments. One standout video features of the actress dancing in a private bar alongside co-star Ali Rehman, adding a touch of glamour to their overseas escapade.

The post also includes videos of Punjabi singer Karan Ojla dancing to the popular song 'Chuni,' with Indian actress Sonam Bajwa showcasing her acting prowess. Summing up the memorable night, she captioned her post with, 'The coldest night.'

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

Meanwhile, in the realm of acting, Aamir was most recently seen in the immensely popular drama serial 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,' alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.