Wedding festivities of Neelam Muneer begin in Karachi

The wedding festivities of renowned Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer have begun in Karachi.

Neelam Muneer shared pictures from her Mayun ceremony on her social media account, announcing the start of her wedding events.

In the Mayun pictures, Neelam Muneer can be seen wearing a yellow outfit with henna on her hands. In one photo, she appears cheerful alongside her mother.

The Mayun ceremony was held at a beautiful location in Karachi, where a photoshoot was also conducted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia (@abdulsamadzia)



Social media users have been liking her pictures and sending her congratulatory messages.

It is worth mentioning that there have been rumors about Neelam Muneer’s marriage in the past, which she later denied.

In 2022, in an interview with a newspaper, Neelam spoke about her marriage, saying that the news of her wedding would come as a surprise, and that she would keep it simple.