Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 3 January 2025

Pakistani Rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw minor changes on January 3, 2025 in the open market.
On Thursday, 1 USD is 278 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 288.2 PKR, 1 British Pound is 347.35 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.8 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.45 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 278 for buying and 279.70 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72