Gold prices up in Pakistan - Check today rate 14 November 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs181,584.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.