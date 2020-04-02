Leighton Meester and Adam Brady pregnant with baby no. 2
Share
This ain’t Gossip, it's true that Adam Brodyand Leighton Meester are expecting their second child together.
In pictures published by the Daily Mail, Leighton appears to confirm she's pregnant during a family stroll in Los Angeles.
The couple has been spotted walking with their child Arlo Day Brody, who was born in 2015.
The two keep a low profile when it comes to their personal life, but Brody revealed in an interview with GQ last year, saying Meester is “inherently more private” than him.
“I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me,” he said. “We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way.”
The Life Partners costars first met while shooting the 2011 movie The Oranges. Two years later they were engaged, and they secretly wed in 2014.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Sindh bans public movement from 12-3pm on Friday12:30 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah10:27 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19 pandemic: Nestlé Pakistan to support vulnerable communities ...09:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Lockdown or No Lockdown07:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion for coronavirus fund05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM's Corona Relief Fund04:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Yashma Gill sings to raise awareness about coronavirus pandemic02:39 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Brad Pitt shares how he got rid of Angelina Jolie's feelings after ...02:20 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019