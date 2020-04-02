Coronavirus: Ban on entry of visitors from Pakistani side in Kartarpur extended for 2 weeks
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has extended ban on the entry of visitors from Pakistani side in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara for further two weeks.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony over the weekend. 

Last November, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally opened historic Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan. It was constructed in record time to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Dubbed as 'Zero Point', the Corridor including a bridge stretches for one-kilometer over the Ravi River flowing between the two countries.

