Coronavirus: Ban on entry of visitors from Pakistani side in Kartarpur extended for 2 weeks
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has extended ban on the entry of visitors from Pakistani side in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara for further two weeks.
A notification in this regard has been issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony over the weekend.
Last November, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally opened historic Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan. It was constructed in record time to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Dubbed as 'Zero Point', the Corridor including a bridge stretches for one-kilometer over the Ravi River flowing between the two countries.
-
- Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah10:27 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19 pandemic: Nestlé Pakistan to support vulnerable communities ...09:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Lockdown or No Lockdown07:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion for coronavirus fund05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM's Corona Relief Fund04:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Yashma Gill sings to raise awareness about coronavirus pandemic02:39 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Brad Pitt shares how he got rid of Angelina Jolie's feelings after ...02:20 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019