Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion for coronavirus fund
05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion for coronavirus fund
KARACHI – Pakistan's business giant Engro has announced to pledge Rs1 billion to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, it said on Thursday.

“Mr Hussain Dawood, today, on behalf of Engro, Dawood Hercules and his family pledged a contribution in services, kind and cash of PKR 1 billion for the short, medium and long-term,” read a statement shared on Twitter.

The company also welcomed the efforts by the government and other organisations who have stepped up to this challenge to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

It came a day after Imran Khan announced Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 to fight the coronavirus epidemic, urging the people to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

Citizens are asked to send their tax-deductible donation to account number 4162 786 786 set up at the main branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Karachi.

