Bahria Town steps forward in Pakistan's fight against coronavirus

RAWALPINDI – The Bahria Town Group has joined the state authorities in fight against a novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, that was declared a pandemic outbreak earlier this month.

Teams from Bahria Town, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), carried out disinfectant spraying from street to houses in most sensitive area of Islamabad's Bhara Kahu 'Kot Hathyal' on Tuesday.

In pursuance of the protective measures defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bahria Town has been using the imported multi-function Dust Suppression Spray trucks which are state-of-the-art technology and most effective in the sanitization process.

With the help of these trucks, chlorine solution is being sprayed on a daily basis in residential and public areas of Bahria Town Karachi.

Besides, the Bahria International Hospitals are extending every possible care and protection to its medical staff and public against the coronavirus. Similarly, the process of sanitization on international standards continues in Bahria Town Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

While Bahria Town is urging the people to stay indoors, its management has drawn floor markings in order to guide its residents in maintaining social distance at public places like grocery stores, elevators.

Apart from the public places, the sanitization of Bahria Town offices is also being carried out to ensure the health of Bahria employees.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=206081944023948

Meanwhile, Bahria Town administration distributed ration in Islamabad and Karachi. Bahria Dastarkhwan is also serving the people and handing out meal packs twice a day without letting people congregate, hence minimising the chances of virus transmission.

Malik Riaz Hussain, the chairman of Bahria Town Group, says “the safety of our residents is our priority.”

In a series of tweets, Malik said “Bahria Town has been facing many vindictive attacks for the past year or so which has weaken[ed] the financial stability of not only of the organization but also left severe impact on its welfare ventures. However, during such serious pandemic crisis.”

He added that Bahria Town will “leave no stone unturned to keep up with expectations of vulnerable people of Pakistan.”

Vowing to continue with their efforts to help all in need from our welfare platforms, Malik also prayed to the Almight to have mercy on mankind and give Pakistanis all the strength to go through this calamity together.