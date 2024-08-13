Turkiye company to begin waste collection in Lyari on August 14

KARACHI - Under the leadership of MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, it has been announced that a Turkish company will commence waste collection operations in Lyari starting August 14.
During a recent meeting chaired by Shah, instructions were given to the Turkish firm to ensure full cooperation with all town and union council chairpersons in the cleaning and sanitation efforts. Shah emphasized the need for complete staffing and machinery to ensure the operation begins effectively and stated he would personally inspect all equipment.
Present at the meeting were Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, Turkish company Director Ziauddin, and other officials. It was noted that the contract with the previous Chinese company has expired, and the Turkish firm will now handle all sanitation and waste management tasks.
The Turkish company representatives informed that Lyari comprises 13 union councils. In the first phase, operations will begin in three union councils, with a plan to extend to all union councils by October. The priority will be to collect waste from households and remove accumulated waste from various locations.
The company will deploy a total of 536 staff members and utilize 555 pieces of machinery for the Lyari operation. Residents will be informed about the waste collection schedule, ensuring waste is picked up on time.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
