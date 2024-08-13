Turkiye company to begin waste collection in Lyari on August 14

KARACHI - Under the leadership of MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, it has been announced that a Turkish company will commence waste collection operations in Lyari starting August 14.

During a recent meeting chaired by Shah, instructions were given to the Turkish firm to ensure full cooperation with all town and union council chairpersons in the cleaning and sanitation efforts. Shah emphasized the need for complete staffing and machinery to ensure the operation begins effectively and stated he would personally inspect all equipment.

Present at the meeting were Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, Turkish company Director Ziauddin, and other officials. It was noted that the contract with the previous Chinese company has expired, and the Turkish firm will now handle all sanitation and waste management tasks.

The Turkish company representatives informed that Lyari comprises 13 union councils. In the first phase, operations will begin in three union councils, with a plan to extend to all union councils by October. The priority will be to collect waste from households and remove accumulated waste from various locations.

The company will deploy a total of 536 staff members and utilize 555 pieces of machinery for the Lyari operation. Residents will be informed about the waste collection schedule, ensuring waste is picked up on time.