6th Pakistan International Veterans Football Mela kicks off today at Jallo Park

LAHORE - The 6th Pakistan International Veterans Football Mela is set to kick off today (Wednesday) at Jallo Park, marking another exciting chapter in the celebration of veteran football in Pakistan.
In a press conference, Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, joined by Chairman veteran football body Mian Abbas and international football legends Ghulam Abbas Tedi and Imtiaz Butt, shared their enthusiasm for this year’s event. "This annual event is held to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day, and this year, we are proud to host the sixth edition of the tournament," said Sardar.
"Top international veteran footballers from Pakistan will showcase their skills in this prestigious competition, featuring nine teams including Balochistan, Sindh, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chitral, Peshawar, and Pindi. All matches will be played under floodlights, with the final scheduled for August 18 at the same venue," he added.
Sharing his views, Mian Abbas highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistan Veterans Football body, noting that district veteran football clubs have been established nationwide. These clubs are instrumental in keeping veteran players fit, nurturing new talent, and preparing them for national representation. "Our goal is to give back to the country by developing a strong football nursery," he asserted.
Mian Abbas also expressed his vision for veteran football, inspired by the recognition given to football legends worldwide. "Seeing veterans from other countries honored even after retirement motivated me to focus on veteran football. With support from fellow veterans and legends, we have created a platform where veterans remain active and also mentor young players. We are working towards having our veteran players participate in international series and even the veteran football World Cup," Mian Abbas said.
Ghulam Abbas Tedi, reflecting on his experiences visiting different regions of Pakistan, praised the growing involvement of veteran footballers. "It's encouraging to see so many veterans actively participating in the sport and mentoring youngsters. This bodes well for the future of veteran football in Pakistan," Tedi remarked.
Imtiaz Butt expressed gratitude to the media for their support in promoting veteran football. "The media's role in highlighting veteran football is crucial, and I am proud to run an academy in Faisalabad that engages veteran players in healthy activities while also training young footballers. Under the leadership of Mian Abbas and Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, I am confident that veteran football will continue to flourish in Pakistan," Imtiaz Butt concluded.
