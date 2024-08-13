Dawood University VC Dr Samreen comes under gun attack in Karachi

KARACHI – Dawood University of Engineering & Technology Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain remained safe in a gun attack in Karachi on Tuesday.
The VC was attacked when she was going to attend an Independence Day event in Orangi. Unknown men opened fire on his vehicle but she remained safe in it.
Police said Dr Samreen, who is wife of PPP stalwart Dr Asim Hussain, remained unhurt in the attack, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.
Dr Samreen has the honor of being the first-ever female Vice Chancellor of any UET of Pakistan, said the official website of the Dawood University.
She is among the founding Vice Chancellor of two public sector universities of Sindh, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNB WU), Sukkur and the founding member of Sindh Higher Education Commission, a Member of the Federal Higher Education Commission the first Female Elected member of the Governing Body of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in the discipline of Electronic Engineering.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.