Dawood University VC Dr Samreen comes under gun attack in Karachi

KARACHI – Dawood University of Engineering & Technology Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain remained safe in a gun attack in Karachi on Tuesday.

The VC was attacked when she was going to attend an Independence Day event in Orangi. Unknown men opened fire on his vehicle but she remained safe in it.

Police said Dr Samreen, who is wife of PPP stalwart Dr Asim Hussain, remained unhurt in the attack, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Dr Samreen has the honor of being the first-ever female Vice Chancellor of any UET of Pakistan, said the official website of the Dawood University.

She is among the founding Vice Chancellor of two public sector universities of Sindh, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNB WU), Sukkur and the founding member of Sindh Higher Education Commission, a Member of the Federal Higher Education Commission the first Female Elected member of the Governing Body of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in the discipline of Electronic Engineering.