Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 countries

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government of Pakistan has launched a new visa policy, effective from midnight, which eliminates visa fees for citizens of 126 countries and streamlines the visa issuance process.
Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar announced the policy in a press conference in Islamabad, revealing that visa fees have been abolished for the specified countries. The new process simplifies the visa application, allowing for easier access to Pakistan.
Under the new policy, visas will be valid for 90 days and can be obtained by answering just 30 questions. Residents of Gulf countries will receive visas immediately upon presenting their passports upon arrival in Pakistan.
In addition to the visa policy announcement, Tarar highlighted the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, including Pakistan’s first drone show at Islamabad’s F-9 Park. The event will feature 500 drones and will be a non-political display showcasing only the Pakistani flag.
The Minister emphasized that tourist safety is a top priority, with robust arrangements in place to ensure their protection. He also noted significant developments in the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, which will offer quality and affordable accommodation to visitors.
The new visa policy aims to make Pakistan more accessible to international travelers, with a simplified application process designed to attract tourists and bolster the country’s tourism industry.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
