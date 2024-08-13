Search

Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 countries

07:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
visa processing

ISLAMABAD -  The Federal Government of Pakistan has launched a new visa policy, effective from midnight, which eliminates visa fees for citizens of 126 countries and streamlines the visa issuance process.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar announced the policy in a press conference in Islamabad, revealing that visa fees have been abolished for the specified countries. The new process simplifies the visa application, allowing for easier access to Pakistan.

Under the new policy, visas will be valid for 90 days and can be obtained by answering just 30 questions. Residents of Gulf countries will receive visas immediately upon presenting their passports upon arrival in Pakistan.

In addition to the visa policy announcement, Tarar highlighted the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, including Pakistan’s first drone show at Islamabad’s F-9 Park. The event will feature 500 drones and will be a non-political display showcasing only the Pakistani flag.

The Minister emphasized that tourist safety is a top priority, with robust arrangements in place to ensure their protection. He also noted significant developments in the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, which will offer quality and affordable accommodation to visitors.

The new visa policy aims to make Pakistan more accessible to international travelers, with a simplified application process designed to attract tourists and bolster the country’s tourism industry.

07:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 countries

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

