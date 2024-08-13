Govt announces new initiative to boost connectivity along Balochistan's Makran Coastal Highway

The government has announced a new initiative to boost connectivity in southeastern Balochistan by launching a national roaming service along the Makran Coastal Highway on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The highway, which links the port cities of Karachi and Gwadar, is a crucial route along Pakistan’s southern coast, vital for regional trade and security. However, despite its strategic importance, the area has long lacked a national roaming service, making this initiative a significant advancement in improving local connectivity.

“To commemorate Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and Universal Service Fund (USF) have launched National Roaming Services along the Makran Coastal Highway,” the statement said.

The initiative was unveiled at a ceremony held at the PTA Headquarters in Islamabad, representing a collaborative effort among the USF, Jazz, and Ufone.

“Providing telecom services in underserved areas is not just a technological upgrade but a public service initiative by the government of Pakistan to improve the livelihoods of the people of Balochistan, especially those living along the Makran Coastal Highway,” the statement added.

Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most underdeveloped regions, with residents often expressing frustration over poor digital connectivity and basic infrastructure. Although the government has initiated several development projects, these efforts have frequently been hindered by deep-rooted local grievances and a lack of trust in the authorities.

Moreover, key areas along the Makran Coastal Highway, including Gwadar, rely on electricity imported from Iran, rather than being connected to Pakistan’s national grid, further underscoring the region’s infrastructural challenges.