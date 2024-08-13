Govt announces new initiative to boost connectivity along Balochistan's Makran Coastal Highway

The government has announced a new initiative to boost connectivity in southeastern Balochistan by launching a national roaming service along the Makran Coastal Highway on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The highway, which links the port cities of Karachi and Gwadar, is a crucial route along Pakistan’s southern coast, vital for regional trade and security. However, despite its strategic importance, the area has long lacked a national roaming service, making this initiative a significant advancement in improving local connectivity.
“To commemorate Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and Universal Service Fund (USF) have launched National Roaming Services along the Makran Coastal Highway,” the statement said.
The initiative was unveiled at a ceremony held at the PTA Headquarters in Islamabad, representing a collaborative effort among the USF, Jazz, and Ufone.
“Providing telecom services in underserved areas is not just a technological upgrade but a public service initiative by the government of Pakistan to improve the livelihoods of the people of Balochistan, especially those living along the Makran Coastal Highway,” the statement added.
Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most underdeveloped regions, with residents often expressing frustration over poor digital connectivity and basic infrastructure. Although the government has initiated several development projects, these efforts have frequently been hindered by deep-rooted local grievances and a lack of trust in the authorities.
Moreover, key areas along the Makran Coastal Highway, including Gwadar, rely on electricity imported from Iran, rather than being connected to Pakistan’s national grid, further underscoring the region’s infrastructural challenges.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
