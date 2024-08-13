Search

OPPO Reno12 F Goes Nationwide: AI-Powered Innovation Meets Robust Protection and Connectivity

LAHORE – OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, has announced the nationwide availability of its latest Reno 12 F, equipped with advanced AI features and ultimate durability. The Reno12 series, highlighted by its AI capabilities and robust All-Round Armour protection, has already been well-received by the public for its industry-leading AI features and remarkable durability. With AI tools like AI Eraser and AI LinkBoost, the Reno12 series offers an unparalleled user experience, enhancing everything from photography to network connectivity.

The key features of the series include:

AI Eraser: Remove/erase any object in your picture with AI Eraser by selecting them. It rivals professional editing software and provides spotless, cleaner and more professional-looking photos every time.

AI LinkBoost: OPPO Reno12's AI LinkBoost enhances connectivity by combining a 360º Surround Antenna, enhanced antenna power, and smart network selection for unmatched performance, even in weak signal areas or complex network conditions.

All-Round Armour: Protect your phone inside and out with advanced durability features, including IPX64 Water and Dust Resistance for Reno12 F, Anti Pressure, Anti Smash technology and SGS-certified performance in various conditions. It can survive under high-pressure weight, highly heated environments and functions smoothly even with watery or oily hands.

AI Studio: Utilizing cutting-edge GenAI technology, AI Studio provides a variety of creative and dynamic backgrounds, allowing you to craft distinctive digital personas.

In addition to these AI features, The OPPO Reno12 F 5G also features Smart Image Matting 2.0 which enables precise multi-subject cutouts that you can now also save for future use. For enhanced productivity, the phone includes AI tools such as AI Recording Summary, AI Writer, AI Summary and AI Speak.

The devices come equipped with a 50MP Main Camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The Reno12 series features a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, supported by 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. All variants are slim and lightweight, featuring a 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen with up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness for vivid visuals. The Reno12 F operates on ColorOS 14.0, offering improved productivity, security, and efficiency.

The series includes 3 variants Reno12 F 4G, Reno12 F 5G and Reno12 5G with Reno12 F 4G priced at 69,999. Step into the world of AI with OPPO Reno12 F, available nationwide at OPPO stores, Naeem Electronics and online at our official OPPO store on Daraz. Come and Join us to experience the OPPO Reno12 F firsthand at the following OPPO Pop-up Spaces located in:

- Emporium Mall, Lahore

- Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi

- Centaurus Mall, Islamabad

Order OPPO Reno12 F at your nearby mobile retail stores or Naeem Electronics to enjoy exclusive first-sale offers and a chance to win exciting gifts.

You can also visit our official store on Daraz to place your order: https://www.daraz.pk/shop/oppo

