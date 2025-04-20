Kissan Ittehad warns of no wheat cultivation next year after rejecting Govt Package

KARACHI – Pakistan Kisan Ittehad rejected Punjab government’s recently announced Rs 15 billion farmer relief package, and warned against cultivating wheat in upcoming season.

Addressing press conference in Multan, Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar called package disappointing, stating that farmers are under immense financial pressure. “The situation is so dire, some farmers may even consider suicide,” Khokhar warned.

He the Punjab government package fails to meet real needs of cultivators, particularly in terms of subsidies for wheat production. “Farmers sowed wheat at the request of Maryam Nawaz, yet Chief Minister Punjab has not once inquired about the plight of the farming community,” he added.

Khokhar criticized provincial leadership for ignoring the escalating cost of production. “Farmers are not even able to recover their input costs. If the government doesn’t fulfill its responsibilities, we will be forced to halt food production altogether,” he said.

He further highlighted unavailability of urea last year and noted that farmers refrained from purchasing it this year due to high costs. “If farmers stop using essential inputs like fertilizers, how will we ensure crop yields?” he questioned.

Drawing attention to broader agricultural and economic issues, Khokhar said Pakistan is already importing $10 to $12 billion worth of agricultural products annually. “Despite losses worth trillions caused by climate change, the government has offered no support. There’s a fixed price for flour, but no regulation for sugar. Flour comes from small farmers, while sugar is a billion-rupee industry,” he stated.

He also challenged the government to disclose which farmer delegations had actually met with the Punjab Chief Minister. “The government continues to make decisions without consulting real stakeholders,” he alleged.

The Kisan Ittehad’s decision to boycott wheat cultivation sends a strong message to the government and raises serious concerns about food security and the future of Pakistan’s agricultural sector.