PSL 2025 Latest Points Table after Peshawar Zalmi’s Victory against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi registered first win of 2025 Pakistan Super League in spectacular fashion, thumping Multan Sultans by 120 runs April 19, in Rawalpindi.

After latest action, Islamabad United emerged as front-runner in tournament, winning all three of their matches and accumulating 6 points with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.947. Lahore Qalandars, with 2 wins and 1 loss, follow closely behind with 4 points and a strong NRR of +2.051, positioning them as serious contenders. Karachi Kings also have 4 points but with a slightly negative NRR of -0.014, indicating that their matches have been more closely contested.

PSL 2025 Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied Draw Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 3 3 0 0 0 6 +2.947 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.051 Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.014 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.917 Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.033 Multan Sultans 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.941

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have struggled, each winning only 1 match out of 3. Both teams are on 2 points, but their negative NRRs (-0.917 and -1.033, respectively) highlight their difficulties in maintaining consistent performances.

Multan Sultans have had a tough start, losing all three of their matches. With 0 points and a significantly low NRR of -2.941, they are currently at the bottom of the standings and will need to bounce back quickly to stay in contention.