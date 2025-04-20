Skardu flight operations restart, Gilgit still affected

Skardu’s flight operations, which had been disrupted due to severe weather conditions, have now resumed partially, while Gilgit continues to face setbacks with the cancellation of four scheduled flights today.

According to the latest flight schedule, two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Lahore to Gilgit and two more from Islamabad to Gilgit have been cancelled due to persistent weather challenges in the northern region.

Meanwhile, PIA successfully operated its scheduled flight from Islamabad to Skardu. In addition, six flights operated by a private airline from Lahore and Islamabad to Skardu are also on standby for operation, though delays have been reported due to lingering weather concerns.

A day earlier, adverse weather had brought air traffic to a halt at Skardu International Airport, with eight incoming and outgoing flights grounded. The disruption left hundreds of passengers, including tourists, stranded and frustrated.

Adding to the overall impact, four international flights from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad have also been removed from today’s schedule due to operational complications.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority continues to monitor the situation closely as unstable weather in the upper regions remains a challenge for maintaining regular flight operations.