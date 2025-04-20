NDMA warns of heavy rain, winds and hail in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert for Islamabad and Rawalpindi, warning of heavy rain, strong winds, and hail over the next 8 to 10 hours.

According to the official statement, the approaching weather system may bring potentially hazardous conditions including falling trees, power outages, and damage to weak structures and crops due to gusty winds and hailstorms. The NDMA also warned of reduced visibility on roads due to heavy rain, which could increase the risk of accidents.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and are encouraged to use the NDMA mobile app for timely alerts. The authority further urged the public to check traffic conditions before traveling, avoid unnecessary movement, and remain cautious in areas prone to landslides.

Meanwhile, light showers and hail were reported in parts of the twin cities earlier on Sunday. In response, many residents began parking their vehicles under shelters to protect them from potential hail damage as the rain continues across the region. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised citizens to follow official guidelines for their safety.