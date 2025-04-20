Australian all-rounder Matthew short ruled out of PSL 10

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short has been ruled out of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has returned to Australia, Islamabad United confirmed in an official statement.

Short, who was representing Islamabad United, suffered an injury during the ICC Champions Trophy and has been forced to withdraw from the tournament. According to the franchise, although his recovery showed promising signs upon his arrival in Pakistan, he was ultimately deemed unfit to continue in the PSL.

Islamabad United expressed their regret over his departure and wished him a swift and full recovery.

Short’s absence is expected to be a significant blow to the team’s balance, as the experienced all-rounder brought depth to both the batting and bowling departments.