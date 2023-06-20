What kind of wife does Imam-ul-Haq want?

Pakistani cricketer, Imam-ul-Haq, may be ready to settle down and tie the knot when he finds his perfect match. Known for his mischievous and fun loving personality, Imam-ul-Haq wants to find someone who could resonate the same energy as him.

Nephew of ace former crickter, Inzimam-ul-Haq, the 27-year-old player has no problem finding a suitable wife but there are certain qualities that she should have in order for Imam to give her the best of both worlds.

In a recent appearance on Hassan Choudhary's The Talk Talk Show, Imam shared his perspective on having a life partner and family members.

In repsonse to Choudary’s question, “What qualities you seek in your future wife?" Imam said, “There should be the element of respect between the two. Both of us should feel equal in the relationship. Other than that, she should be at least friendly and outgoing like me.”

Sitting at the 4th spot as per international ODI rankings, Imam-ul-Haq has been part of multiple winning squads, and plays as an ODI opener batsman.