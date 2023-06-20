Search

KP announces up to 35% increase in salaries as interim Budget 2023-24 unveiled

Web Desk 05:26 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR - The interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday unveiled a budget for next four months of the fiscal year 2023-24 with total outlay of Rs462 billion. 

Interim advisor for finance Himayatullah Khan presented the budget in a press conference after approval from the provincial cabinet.

The caretaker setup has allocated Rs350 billion for non-development expenditures and Rs112 billion for development related projects.

Salaries

In the budget, the government has proposed 35 percent increase in salaries of employees from grade 1 to 16 and similarly, a 30% increase in the salaries of Grade 17 and above employees has been proposed.

Minimum wage

The minimum monthly wage of the labourers has been increased from Rs26,000 to Rs32,000 in the budget.

Pensions

It has proposed an increase of 17.5% in pension of retired government employees, 50pc in deputation allowance, 100pc in secretariat performance allowance of employees, 100pc in conveyance allowance of disabled employees.

In the budget, the ration allowance of police officers has been increased to Rs1,000 from previous Rs600. 

Merged Tribal Districts

It has set aside Rs59.543 billion for the merged tribal districts, in which it has proposed to keep Rs8.667 billion for the annual development programme.

Other Allocations in Budget

The interim government has proposed allocation of Rs74 billion for health, Rs107.95 billion for education, Rs3.77 for tourism, Rs2.83 billion for sports and Rs3.13 billion for tourism. 

