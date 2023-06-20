Imran Khan faces arrest in terrorism case as Lahore court issues warrant in May 9 violence case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Hammad Azhar and other party leaders.

The ATC has issued warrants in case registered against the former prime minister, Azhar, Aslam Iqbal at Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant at the request of the investigating officer.

The cases against the accused were registered in the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations of Lahore for torching the container and attacking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in the provincial capital on May 9 this year.

More to follow...