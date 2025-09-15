2,000-Year-Old Coins discovered in Pakistan’s Sulaiman Range after floods

DERA GHAZI KHAN – Recent devastating floods triggered by Monsoon in Sulaiman Mountains led to an extraordinary discovery which is treasure of centuries-old rare coins.

According to officials, a collection of historic coins spanning several empires and civilizations surfaced in Sakhi Sarwar rain channels of D.G Khan amid deluge.

DC Muhammad Usman Khalid confirmed that the cache includes coins dating back more than 2,000 years to the era of Vima Kadphises (associated with the Kushan dynasty). Alongside these are coins from the Lodhi dynasty, the Durrani Empire, the Sikh period, Nader Shah’s reign, and the Tughlaq dynasty.

Remarkably, coins from Mughal Empire, belonging to emperors Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb Alamgir, and Bahadur Shah Zafar, have also been found. The discovery further includes ancient coins from Britain, China, Khorasan, and Arab regions, highlighting the area’s long history of trade and conquest.

Director of Archaeology Suleman Tanveer explained that Sakhi Sarwar flood channel was once key route for kings and trade caravans traveling toward Khorasan and beyond. He added that the region previously yielded centuries-old coins from Central Asia, underscoring its role as a historical crossroads.

The discovery generated excitement among archaeologists and historians, who believe the treasure could provide valuable insights into the region’s cultural and economic exchanges over the centuries.