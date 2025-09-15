Kasur Police under fire for pressuring Gang-Rape victims to marry rapists (DP Exclusive)

KASUR – Another harrowing case of gang rape reported from Kasur, where two young girls were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and subjected to gang rape for several days. Shockingly, police officials reportedly pressured the victims’ families to resolve the case by marrying one of the girls to an accused.

According to details, the incident took place in Chunian tehsil of Kasur district. FIR No. 1706/25 was registered at Chunian police station three days after the crime was committed. The victims revealed that the accused, identified as Mubeen along with four to six accomplices, abducted them from a local market and took them to Changa Manga, where they were repeatedly assaulted for four to five days.

Instead of extending justice, some police officials allegedly held a gathering between both parties, suggesting marriage as a “settlement.” They also blamed the victims’ families for “failing to keep an eye” on their daughters and allowing them to go outside.

The victims’ family have strongly condemned the role of the Kasur police, calling it an attempt to protect the perpetrators rather than deliver justice. They have appealed to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and the CCPO to intervene immediately and ensure strict action against the culprits as well as negligent police officers.