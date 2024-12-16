Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Kasur hospital employee booked for attempting to rape girl on pretext of X-ray

Filing False Rape Cases Now Punishable By 3 Years In Jail In Lahore

KASURE – Police have registered a case against technician of a hospital in Phool Nagar city of Kasur district for allegedly attempting a rape a girl during X-ray procedure.

Police said the suspect allegedly took the girl to a room on pretext of X-ray where he attempted to rape her. However, the girl raised an alarm, upon which the people present there arrived, but the culprit fled from the scene.

A case has been registered at Saddar police station on a complaint filed by the brother of the alleged victim.

Police have sought details from hospital administration about the suspect as an investigation into the matter has been launched.

The officials said raids are also being conducted to arrest the suspect.

Last month, a woman was allegedly raped after she was called by a snatcher to return her mobile phone in Bhakkar city of Punjab.

The incident took place in Nazir Town of the city, police said, adding that the victim has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

The victim told police that the suspect first harassed her at the DHQ hospital and later took away her mobile phone. She said the suspect called her to his house on pretext of returning her mobile phone and he along with his friend raped her.

Transgender nurse kidnaps girl on pretext of marriage in Peshawar

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 16 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search