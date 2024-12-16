Kasur hospital employee booked for attempting to rape girl on pretext of X-ray

KASURE – Police have registered a case against technician of a hospital in Phool Nagar city of Kasur district for allegedly attempting a rape a girl during X-ray procedure.

Police said the suspect allegedly took the girl to a room on pretext of X-ray where he attempted to rape her. However, the girl raised an alarm, upon which the people present there arrived, but the culprit fled from the scene.

A case has been registered at Saddar police station on a complaint filed by the brother of the alleged victim.

Police have sought details from hospital administration about the suspect as an investigation into the matter has been launched.

The officials said raids are also being conducted to arrest the suspect.

