Transgender nurse kidnaps girl on pretext of marriage in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A transgender person was arrested in capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for abducting a girl on pretext of marriage.

In the Chamkani area of Peshawar, the suspect named Iftikhar befriended a madrasa student on social media and then lured the girl to his house by promising marriage.

The transgender individual, who is a nurse by profession, kidnapped the girl in October. Police managed to rescue the girl timely after receiving a complaint in this regard.

After recording the girl’s statement, the police transferred her to a religious institution (Darul Uloom), while investigation against the arrested transgender person has been initiated.

In July this year, a girl was allegedly raped on the pretext of offering a job in an area of the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The victim, who lives in a hostel in Rawalpindi, told police that suspect named Afraz Satti took her to his home in Ghauri Town in his car to get her employment.

She said two armed men were already present in the house and they threatened to kill her on making noise.

Later, they took her to another house in Thanda Pani area where Satti tied her hands and raped her. After the sexual assault, the prime suspect and his friends went and the driver dropped her at the hostel at 3:30am.

A case was registered at New Town Police Station in Rawalpindi against the suspects.