Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Transgender nurse kidnaps girl on pretext of marriage in Peshawar

Transgender Nurse Kidnaps Girl On Pretext Of Marriage In Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A transgender person was arrested in capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for abducting a girl on pretext of marriage.

In the Chamkani area of Peshawar, the suspect named Iftikhar befriended a madrasa student on social media and then lured the girl to his house by promising marriage.

The transgender individual, who is a nurse by profession, kidnapped the girl in October. Police managed to rescue the girl timely after receiving a complaint in this regard.

After recording the girl’s statement, the police transferred her to a religious institution (Darul Uloom), while investigation against the arrested transgender person has been initiated.

In July this year, a girl was allegedly raped on the pretext of offering a job in an area of the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The victim, who lives in a hostel in Rawalpindi, told police that suspect named Afraz Satti took her to his home in Ghauri Town in his car to get her employment.

She said two armed men were already present in the house and they threatened to kill her on making noise.

Later, they took her to another house in Thanda Pani area where Satti tied her hands and raped her. After the sexual assault, the prime suspect and his friends went and the driver dropped her at the hostel at 3:30am.

A case was registered at New Town Police Station in Rawalpindi against the suspects.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 7 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar USD 277.25 279.05
EUR Euro EUR 297.1 299.85
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 359.85
AED U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 182.77 185.02
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
CNY China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.39 35.74
INR Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand $ NZD 164.01 166.01
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.95 25.25
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 75.63 76.33
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 208.7 210.7
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 317.9 320.7
THB Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search