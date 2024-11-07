Pakistan sets world record for largest human flag

LAHORE – Pakistan has set another world record as students from Army Public School in Lahore participated in the formation of the largest human flag.

Over ten thousand students made the human flag, state broadcaster reported.

In a patriotic display, the students came together to form a massive human flag of Pakistan, breaking the previous record held by India, where 7,368 students formed a similar flag.

The new world record was established during the Lahore Youth Festival, organized by the Punjab government.

The remaining events of the Lahore Youth Festival will take place from November 8 to 10 at Fortress Stadium, Lahore Cant, with colorful opening and closing ceremonies scheduled on November 8 and 10, respectively.