Mahira Khan honoured by UK Parliament for bringing Pak culture to global spotlight

LONDON – Lollywood star Mahira Khan has been honoured by British Parliament for significant contributions to arts and her role as a global cultural ambassador for Pakistan.

The 39-year-old is in London for filming of Love Guru, where she received award in recognition of her efforts to promote Pakistani culture and talent on the international stage.

The Raees star was parised for efforts to promote Pakistani art and culture globally, making her a symbol of Pakistani talent worldwide. Expressing gratitude for the honour, Mahira acknowledged the role of Pakistani artists in helping to shape global perceptions of the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murtaza ali shah (@murtazaviews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murtaza ali shah (@murtazaviews)

Pakistan High Commission in the UK also praised her achievements, highlighting her continued efforts to elevate Pakistani culture globally. This latest feat underscores Khan’s ongoing influence as one of leading figures in Lollywood.