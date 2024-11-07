Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mahira Khan honoured by UK Parliament for bringing Pak culture to global spotlight

Mahira Khan Honoured By Uk Parliament For Bringing Pak Culture To Global Spotlight

LONDON – Lollywood star Mahira Khan has been honoured by British Parliament for significant contributions to arts and her role as a global cultural ambassador for Pakistan.

The 39-year-old is in London for filming of Love Guru, where she received award in recognition of her efforts to promote Pakistani culture and talent on the international stage.

The Raees star was parised for efforts to promote Pakistani art and culture globally, making her a symbol of Pakistani talent worldwide. Expressing gratitude for the honour, Mahira acknowledged the role of Pakistani artists in helping to shape global perceptions of the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Murtaza ali shah (@murtazaviews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Murtaza ali shah (@murtazaviews)

Pakistan High Commission in the UK also praised her achievements, highlighting her continued efforts to elevate Pakistani culture globally. This latest feat underscores Khan’s ongoing influence as one of leading figures in Lollywood.

Hania Aamir faces backlash for ‘copying’ Mahira Khan’s style

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 7 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar USD 277.25 279.05
EUR Euro EUR 297.1 299.85
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 359.85
AED U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 182.77 185.02
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
CNY China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.39 35.74
INR Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand $ NZD 164.01 166.01
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.95 25.25
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 75.63 76.33
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 208.7 210.7
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 317.9 320.7
THB Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search