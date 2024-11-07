Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices see big drop in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered losses for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs5,400 to settle at Rs276,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs4,630, dropping to Rs237,311 in local market.

The yellow metal also witnessed bearish trend in the international market where it saw a massive decline of $65 per ounce with new price settling at $2,662.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs282,200 while the price of 10-gram fell by Rs857 to reach Rs241,941.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange continues its bullish trend as 100-index has gained 618.06 points during intraday trading.

The stocks are hovering at historic level of 92,639 points so far as investors are trading with confidence after recent cut in policy rate.

Sugar prices dip by Rs13 per kilogramme in Pakistan

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 7 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar USD 277.25 279.05
EUR Euro EUR 297.1 299.85
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 359.85
AED U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 182.77 185.02
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
CNY China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.39 35.74
INR Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand $ NZD 164.01 166.01
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.95 25.25
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 75.63 76.33
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 208.7 210.7
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 317.9 320.7
THB Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search