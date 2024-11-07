Gold prices see big drop in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered losses for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs5,400 to settle at Rs276,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs4,630, dropping to Rs237,311 in local market.

The yellow metal also witnessed bearish trend in the international market where it saw a massive decline of $65 per ounce with new price settling at $2,662.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs282,200 while the price of 10-gram fell by Rs857 to reach Rs241,941.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange continues its bullish trend as 100-index has gained 618.06 points during intraday trading.

The stocks are hovering at historic level of 92,639 points so far as investors are trading with confidence after recent cut in policy rate.