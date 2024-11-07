Kp Govt To File Cases Against Islamabad Ig And 500 Officers Over Kp House Raid

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced its decision to register cases against Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) of Police and 500 other officers, citing allegations of unauthorized raids and violations of privacy at KP House in Islamabad.

During a provincial cabinet meeting, KP officials instructed that charges be filed against the police personnel involved in the alleged intrusion into KP House. The government claims that the police action not only included an unlawful raid but also involved violations of the privacy of residents and other alleged criminal acts, including theft.

In addition to regular criminal charges, the KP cabinet resolved to include relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the First Information Report (FIR) to address the severity of the actions taken against the KP House compound. Officials noted that while similar complaints had previously been raised in Islamabad courts, this time the case will be filed within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet’s decision follows its recent approval of legal measures to counter the Islamabad police’s actions, signaling an intensified stance on the matter from the KP government.