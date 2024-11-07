Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Senate body approves bill to penalise promotion of Zionism 

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has approved a bill to penalise the promotion of Zionism and the display of its symbols.

Senator Afnanullah of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) presented the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill at a meeting of the committee. The committee subsequently approved the bill as the Ministry of Interior did not oppose it.

The bill states that promoting Zionism with the intention of inciting hatred in society will be punishable by 3 years of imprisonment while a fine of Rs40,000 will also be imposed.

However, deliberately displaying Zionist symbols with the intent to create hatred and unrest will result in two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs30,000.

According to the bill, the promotion of Zionism and the display of its symbols will not be subject to arrest without a warrant, and the offense will be bailable.

The bill’s objectives explain that Zionism began as a racial and religious movement that later evolved into a political movement, aimed at gathering Jews and establishing a homeland for them in Israel.

The objectives further show that extremist methods and means are employed to achieve the Zionism goals.

As a Muslim state, Pakistan cannot tolerate the promotion of Zionism or the display of its symbols, the bills states.

On this occasion, Senator Afnanullah stated that there are people in Pakistan who hold Zionist ideologies, and called for a ban on the promotion of Zionism and the display of its symbols in the country.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

