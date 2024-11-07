Lahore imposes ban on polluting generators in green lockdown areas

In a decisive move to combat smog, Lahore has implemented a ban on commercial generators emitting smoke in designated “green lockdown” areas. The Lahore High Court has issued a written order following the latest hearing on smog prevention petitions.

According to the court’s directive, all commercial generators must be equipped with pollution-control devices within seven days. Failure to install these devices will result in the sealing of the generators.

Additionally, the court instructed city authorities to remove encroachments in high-traffic areas to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce pollution. The court also commended the services of the Director General of Environmental Protection for his efforts in addressing air quality concerns.

This order reflects the city’s commitment to improving air quality and reducing environmental hazards in Lahore.