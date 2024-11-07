Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Electricity prices likely to dip by Rs8 per unit for three months

Electricity Prices Likely To Dip By Rs8 Per Unit For Three Months

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is planning to launch a winter package for electricity consumers in order to increase the power consumption in order to avoid losses in this sector.

Reports said the government is mulling over reducing the electricity price by up to Rs8 per unit for three months (December 2024 to February 2025) for all consumers. However, the relief in electricity charges will be extended only after getting nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister of Finance, Power Division and other relevant departments are working jointly to finalise the winter package.

Authorities are currently considering two packages for consumers. First, the electricity price would be decreased by up to Rs8 per unit for all consumers. Second, the relief would only be provided to industries to increase electricity consumption.

If the package is extended to industrial sector only, the per unit price is likely to be decreased by Rs20.

Reports said that discussions have taken place between the Ministry of Finance officials and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the proposed package. A formal report has also been submitted in response to the questions raised by the IMF officials.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 7 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar USD 277.25 279.05
EUR Euro EUR 297.1 299.85
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 359.85
AED U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 182.77 185.02
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
CNY China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.39 35.74
INR Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand $ NZD 164.01 166.01
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.95 25.25
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 75.63 76.33
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 208.7 210.7
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 317.9 320.7
THB Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search