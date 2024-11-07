Electricity prices likely to dip by Rs8 per unit for three months

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is planning to launch a winter package for electricity consumers in order to increase the power consumption in order to avoid losses in this sector.

Reports said the government is mulling over reducing the electricity price by up to Rs8 per unit for three months (December 2024 to February 2025) for all consumers. However, the relief in electricity charges will be extended only after getting nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister of Finance, Power Division and other relevant departments are working jointly to finalise the winter package.

Authorities are currently considering two packages for consumers. First, the electricity price would be decreased by up to Rs8 per unit for all consumers. Second, the relief would only be provided to industries to increase electricity consumption.

If the package is extended to industrial sector only, the per unit price is likely to be decreased by Rs20.

Reports said that discussions have taken place between the Ministry of Finance officials and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the proposed package. A formal report has also been submitted in response to the questions raised by the IMF officials.