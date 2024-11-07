Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh launches Senior Citizen Cards to enhance social security

The Sindh government has announced a new initiative to support the province’s elderly population by introducing Senior Citizen Cards, designed to provide essential social security benefits.

The program, managed through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), will distribute the cards to eligible senior citizens. In its initial phase, the scheme is set to benefit approximately 250,000 seniors across Sindh.

The Senior Citizen Cards will offer various benefits, including access to healthcare services, discounts on public transportation, and other essential services, ensuring greater support and improved quality of life for older residents. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the unique needs of its aging population.

By offering social security through these cards, Sindh is taking an important step toward fostering dignity, support, and care for its senior citizens.

