Martin Dow Marker joins hands with Dawaai for ‘Patient Safety’ & ‘Access of Medicines’

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical company Martin Dow Marker Ltd. (MDM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading Online Pharmacy of Pakistan i.e., “Dawaai” for Joint Patient Awareness, Access & Care (JPAAC) program.

The purpose behind this strategic collaboration is to increase patients’ awareness on disease and dosage compliance and the dissemination of reliable information to cater to the health issues of the public using the digital channels and reaching out to a greater number of patients.

To achieve this objective, both companies agreed on organizing and facilitating pharmacist training programs, pharmacy management skills trainings and educational awareness sessions to improve their capabilities in counselling the patients and to improve the access of medicines to the public. Through this collaboration Martin Dow Marker will support the patients in providing its quality medicines at their doorstep utilizing E-Commerce platform and the efficient network of Dawaai .

Speaking on the occasion Group Managing Director and CEO, Martin Dow, Javed Ghulam Mohammad said, “We are consistently working towards patient safety, awareness and access of our medicines and this strategic collaboration with Dawaai will strengthen our vision of reaching out to masses through digital mediums.”

While also talking at the occasion Founder & CEO, Dawaai, Furquan Kidwai, expressed his views that this is just the beginning of collaboration with Dawaai and more initiatives will continue for greater good of patients and quality health service for the entire country.