Martin Dow Marker joins hands with Dawaai for ‘Patient Safety’ & ‘Access of Medicines’
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Martin Dow Marker joins hands with Dawaai for ‘Patient Safety’ & ‘Access of Medicines’
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical company Martin Dow Marker Ltd. (MDM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading Online Pharmacy of Pakistan i.e., “Dawaai” for Joint Patient Awareness, Access & Care (JPAAC) program.

The purpose behind this strategic collaboration is to increase patients’ awareness on disease and dosage compliance and the dissemination of reliable information to cater to the health issues of the public using the digital channels and reaching out to a greater number of patients.

To achieve this objective, both companies agreed on organizing and facilitating pharmacist training programs, pharmacy management skills trainings and educational awareness sessions to improve their capabilities in counselling the patients and to improve the access of medicines to the public. Through this collaboration Martin Dow Marker will support the patients in providing its quality medicines at their doorstep utilizing E-Commerce platform and the efficient network of Dawaai .

Speaking on the occasion Group Managing Director and CEO, Martin Dow, Javed Ghulam Mohammad said, “We are consistently working towards patient safety, awareness and access of our medicines and this strategic collaboration with Dawaai will strengthen our vision of reaching out to masses through digital mediums.”

While also talking at the occasion Founder & CEO, Dawaai, Furquan Kidwai, expressed his views that this is just the beginning of collaboration with Dawaai and more initiatives will continue for greater good of patients and quality health service for the entire country.

More From This Category
Fake News: SBP rejects claims of large ...
06:53 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for ...
06:10 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Petroleum division proposes Rs35 per litre hike ...
06:32 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
SBP raises interest rate to 12.25pc
05:50 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Salaam Takaful EXTENDS parametric based crop ...
06:47 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
U Microfinance Bank joins hands with NBP for ...
12:02 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar's latest clicks storm the internet
05:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr