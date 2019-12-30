OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended the Petroleum Division to increase the prices of petroleum-related products for January 1, 2020, sources confirmed on Monday.
According to the summary, Rs2.61 hike has been recommended in petrol and Rs2.52 at diesel prices. If it gets done as per the proposal, the revised rates for petrol and diesel would be Rs116.60 and 127.26 respectively, the sources added.
Furthermore, the regulatory authority has recommended that the price of kerosene oil be raised to Rs99.45 and light diesel oil’s to Rs84.51, sources added.
OGRA had proposed to the government an increase of up to 213.7 per cent in gas price for domestic consumers from January 1, 2020.
- Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019