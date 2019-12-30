OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 2020

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended the Petroleum Division to increase the prices of petroleum-related products for January 1, 2020, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to the summary, Rs2.61 hike has been recommended in petrol and Rs2.52 at diesel prices. If it gets done as per the proposal, the revised rates for petrol and diesel would be Rs116.60 and 127.26 respectively, the sources added.

Furthermore, the regulatory authority has recommended that the price of kerosene oil be raised to Rs99.45 and light diesel oil’s to Rs84.51, sources added.

OGRA had proposed to the government an increase of up to 213.7 per cent in gas price for domestic consumers from January 1, 2020.