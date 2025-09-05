Who is the Woman who egged Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan?

LAHORE – Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan faced disgraceful incident of egg throwing as she was speaking to media outside the Adiala jail.

The court witnessed chaotic scene when women linked with PTI reportedly threw eggs at Aleema Khan after their questions went unanswered.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the women protesters belonged to PIA Co-operative Employees Housing Society and the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), and gathered to press for their demands but resorted to egg-throwing when they were dissatisfied with the response.

Police later took the women into custody following the incident, and further proceedings are underway.

PTI workers locked horns outside Adiala Jail after a woman threw an egg at Aleema Khan. The attacker’s car was vandalized during choas.