Gold Prices Peak at Rs377,900 in Pakistani Market

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan touched new high on Friday amid uptrend in international markets.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold rose by Rs1,200 per tola to close at Rs377,900. Similarly, the 10-gram rate gained Rs1,029, reaching Rs323,988.

Gold prices have shown a steady upward trend over the past week, reflecting strong demand and possible market pressures.

Starting from Rs361,700 per tola on 27 August 2025, prices gradually increased with only minor fluctuations. By 30 August, the price had reached Rs367,400, and at the start of September it jumped further to Rs370,700, holding steady for two consecutive days.

On 3 and 4 September, the price climbed to Rs376,700 before finally peaking at Rs377,900 on 5 September 2025, marking the highest level in this period.

In the global market, bullion traded at $3,552 per ounce, reflecting a $12 rise from the previous session along with a $20 premium, APGJSA reported.

Meanwhile, silver prices were stable at Rs4,315 per tola in the domestic market.